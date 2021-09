Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:16 Hits: 7

Instead of doing the actual work to truly verify whether the donations had been made by Morgan Wallen, and/or being patient enough to wait until the information could be fully revealed, 'Rolling Stone' ran with the working assumption that the donations weren't delivered at all

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/rolling-stone-falsely-reports-morgan-wallens-post-n-word-donations/