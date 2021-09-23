Poi Dog Pondering Live At Milwaukee’s Summerfest

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 17:38 Hits: 8

Poi Dog Pondering performed closing day at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, US Cellular stage. The audience of passionate fans danced and vibed with the band throughout the set. A perfect late afternoon groove as Poi Dog delivered a set of their best songs.

This Chicago ensemble, led by charismatic frontman Frank Orrall stands out in every way. The thirteen-member ensemble delivered a big sound. But beyond that, each member is a virtuoso in their own right. And that is just where it starts. Everyone brings a visceral energy to their instruments, each other and beyond the stage to fans.

Whether hearing them for the first time or a longtime fan, they draw audiences into their sonic alchemy between brilliant melodies, lush instrumentation and pure engagement.

One of the beauties of this ensemble is that one cannot categorize them. Dance music, jam music, electronica-influenced, hints of Acid Jazz, ’90s music? All of the above. It doesn’t matter. The music is infectious. They are a mosaic of sounds and textures gathered from years of exploration, recording, diverse backgrounds, and reinvention. And the hunger for continued musical evolution.

Full photo gallery below. *All images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

Check them out live, and check out upcoming tour dates.

Set List:

Pulling Touch

Everybody’s Trying

The Chain

The Hardest Thing

Get Me On

Jack Ass Ginger

Diamonds and Buttermilk

Shu Zulu Za

All Saints Ascension

That’s The Way Love Is

Ta Bouche Est Tabou

Natural Thing

God’s Gallipoli

Complicated

Frank Orrall – vocals, guitar, piano, synth. vibes, drums, samples, sequencing

Susan Voelz – violin, vocals

Dave Max Crawford – organ, piano, trumpet, trombone, flugelhorn,

electric piano, clavinet, synthesizer, theremin, melodica

John Nelson – congas, bongos, drums, various percussion

Ted Cho – Guitar, Mandolin

Dag Juhlin – guitar

Kornell Hargrove – vocals

Bruce Hughes – bass

Rick Gehrenbeck – rhodes electric piano, clavinet, organ, synthesizers

Charlette Wortham – vocals

Julio Davis – Vibraphones

Robert Cornelius – vocals

Carla Prather – vocals

Ryan Murphy – Drums

Paul Mertens – flute, sax, clarinet

