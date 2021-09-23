Poi Dog Pondering Live At Milwaukee’s Summerfest

Category: Art/Music Hits: 8
Poi Dog Pondering performed closing day at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, US Cellular stage. The audience of passionate fans danced and vibed with the band throughout the set. A perfect late afternoon groove as Poi Dog delivered a set of their best songs.
This Chicago ensemble, led by charismatic frontman Frank Orrall stands out in every way. The thirteen-member ensemble delivered a big sound. But beyond that, each member is a virtuoso in their own right. And that is just where it starts. Everyone brings a visceral energy to their instruments, each other and beyond the stage to fans.
Whether hearing them for the first time or a longtime fan, they draw audiences into their sonic alchemy between brilliant melodies, lush instrumentation and pure engagement.
One of the beauties of this ensemble is that one cannot categorize them. Dance music, jam music, electronica-influenced, hints of Acid Jazz, ’90s music? All of the above. It doesn’t matter. The music is infectious. They are a mosaic of sounds and textures gathered from years of exploration, recording, diverse backgrounds, and reinvention. And the hunger for continued musical evolution.
Full photo gallery below. *All images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio
Check them out live, and check out upcoming tour dates.
Set List:
Pulling Touch
Everybody’s Trying
The Chain
The Hardest Thing
Diamonds and Buttermilk
All Saints Ascension
That’s The Way Love Is
Ta Bouche Est Tabou
Natural Thing
God’s Gallipoli
Complicated
Frank Orrall – vocals, guitar, piano, synth. vibes, drums, samples, sequencing
Susan Voelz – violin, vocals
Dave Max Crawford – organ, piano, trumpet, trombone, flugelhorn,
electric piano, clavinet, synthesizer, theremin, melodica
John Nelson – congas, bongos, drums, various percussion
Ted Cho – Guitar, Mandolin
Dag Juhlin – guitar
Kornell Hargrove – vocals
Bruce Hughes – bass
Rick Gehrenbeck – rhodes electric piano, clavinet, organ, synthesizers
Charlette Wortham – vocals
Julio Davis – Vibraphones
Robert Cornelius – vocals
Carla Prather – vocals
Ryan Murphy – Drums
Paul Mertens – flute, sax, clarinet
The post Poi Dog Pondering Live At Milwaukee’s Summerfest appeared first on American Blues Scene.
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/poi-dog-pondering-live-at-milwaukees-summerfest/