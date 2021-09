Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 13:28 Hits: 7

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis, say humanitarian organizations. At the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin, street artist Murad Subay comments on the horrors of war.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/yemen-s-banksy-murad-subay-creates-art-against-war-in-berlin/a-59269287?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf