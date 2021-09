Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 21:29 Hits: 11

The filing represents the first time Britney Spears has called for an end to the arrangement in court documents, though she has called for its termination in hearings.

(Image credit: AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/22/1039850881/britney-spears-jamie-spears-conservatorship