Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 13:58 Hits: 12

Ntailan Lolkoki was subjected to the gruesome practice of FGM when she was a child. She is now fighting this deep-rooted tradition with the help of a story.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fighting-female-genital-mutilation-with-a-fairytale/a-59253578?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf