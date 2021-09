Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 14:46 Hits: 15

The Beatle on how recording "saves [his] ass," what the Let it Be movie didn't show, and why he’s a fan of Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/ringo-starr-new-music-beatles-let-it-be-1228548/