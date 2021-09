Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 18:31 Hits: 8

A serious tussle with COVID-19, and even a host of pre-existing conditions was no death sentence for country legend David Allan Coe. And now with a long list of accolades and nicknames he already enjoys, perhaps we can now call him the Rolling Stone of Country. He might outlive us all.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/at-82-david-allan-coe-defeats-covid-19-released-from-hospital/