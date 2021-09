Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 20:58 Hits: 9

Pop singer Lorde has released an EP in te reo Maori, the Native language in her home country of New Zealand. Maori artists say that this is just one branch of a larger movement to revive the language.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1039393902/what-lordes-te-reo-maori-songs-mean-for-the-effort-to-revive-the-language