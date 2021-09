Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 13:14 Hits: 11

As it opens its new ethnological museum, Berlin's Humboldt Forum reacts to criticism surrounding its handling of colonial history. Will critics approve?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/humboldt-forum-tackles-colonial-issue-with-new-museums/a-59249590?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf