Scotland’s Gerry Jablonski The Electric Band Release Their New ‘Goddamn’ Single and Video

Many of our treasured, legendary blues and rock guitarists are defined by their nicknames. One of the greatest British axe slingers, the late Alvin Lee, was branded “Captain Speedfingers” although his versatility made him much more than that. Jimmy Page was known by some as “magic fingers” for obvious reasons, and Eric Clapton acknowledged the pick-free “nimble fingers” of Jeff Beck when he commented that the latter’s unique sound was all in the hands. Indeed, Beck decided his fingers were too important to be left uninsured so he took out a $1million policy on each finger.

Gerry Jablonski might be facing an even bigger premium because his scintillating solos on “Goddamn” deserve the moniker “phantom fingers” — such is the illusion of more than 10 digits being employed simultaneously in his finger blurring, phantasmagoric fret work as he duels with the haunting, wailing harp of Peter Narojczyk.

Live performances by Gerry Jablonski & The Electric Bandare eagerly anticipated, sold out events across the UK and Europe and this video shows why. These exceptional musicians make most heavy metal bands sound like bubblegum pop groups such is their energy, charisma and connection with the audience. In some respects the stars of the show are the vodka-necking young spectators whose elation is tangible with the return to freedom after 18 months of isolation and live music deprivation. Jablonski gets this landmark event underway with a characteristic mesmeric riff leading to blast-off and eruption into full party mode.

Drummer Lewis Fraser proves that in the wake of the devastating loss of Charlie Watts there is a brilliant legacy of young talent. Fraser is developing into one of the UK’s most promising percussionists, his powerful grooves reminiscent of John Bonham, the showmanship and round the kit fills a nod to Keith Moon. Fraser demonstrates superb technique with his clever changes of rhythm during the song, in perfect synchronization with bassist Grigor Leslie. Like his compatriot Jack Bruce, Grigor plays with fluidity and expression whilst maintaining the rhythm irrespective of its speed and intensity.

Peter’s harp playing is breathtaking, his control of the instrument remarkable whilst delivering wild, melodic, innovative interludes. Gerry and Peter might be poles apart off-stage but their chemistry on stage is extraordinary. A consummate wordsmith, Gerry excels throughout with a dynamic vocal performance full of passion and sincerity. He also delivers one of the most memorable blues lines since “Squeeze my lemon ‘Til the juice runs down my leg” with “You’re the best that I ever see/ I’ll get the fruit you get the cream!” — referring of course to the knickerbocker glory on the front cover of the CD.

Credit: Adam Usmani

As Gerry explains, the band couldn’t wait to get back to what it does best:

Coming out of the dark ages of COVID lockdown, we truly believe the music scene is going to erupt with more people than ever wanting to get out to a live show. Stuck inside with no possibility of going to a gig has really brought it home how much the gig scene means to everyone. Livestreams filled a hole but you need to smell the sweat at a show and feel the energy from a hard working band to get that buzz and really appreciate the celebration of life that is live music

Lyrics:

Temperature rising to 100 degrees

Now look on baby I’m down on my knees

I don’t know what it is, its from above

Now I’m sure it must be love

I’m gonna set your mind in ease

Come now baby, I’m begging you please!

Your love is hard and heavy

Sometimes your love it scares me

Who am I to put you down

Well you so goddamn!

Twice in the kitchen and once in the yard

Just running back in the other car

You the best that I ever see

I’ll get the fruit you get the cream!

I’m gonna set your mind in ease

Come now baby, I’m begging you please!

Your love is hard and heavy

Sometimes your love it scares me

Who am I to put you down

Well you so goddamn!

Streamed on Spotify, the vinyl and CD versions are also available from the band’s site and includes a bonus track, “Little Wing,” their first recorded cover.

Crystal Head Vodka in Canada co-produced the video. The founder of the company is Dan Aykroyd who plays Elwood in Blues Brothers!

