Published on Monday, 20 September 2021

The wooden vessel is called "Noah's Violin." As it floated through Venice's Grand Canal on Saturday, members of the string quartet on board serenaded viewers with their own (real) instruments.

(Image credit: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

