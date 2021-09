Articles

Family musicians Dan and Claudia Zanes are releasing their first duo album, a collection of original songs that deal with social justice, anti-racism & joy — conceived during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Xavier Plater/Mayers Consulting)

