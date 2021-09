Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 09:51 Hits: 12

Sarah Dash is best remembered as the singer and co-founder of the all-female singing group Labelle, best known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade."

(Image credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1039200384/sarah-dash-singer-and-co-founder-of-labelle-dies-at-age-76