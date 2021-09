Articles

Colette Maze, now 107, began playing the piano at age 5. She defied the social conventions of her era to embrace music as a profession rather than as a pastime. She has just released her sixth album.

(Image credit: Family Photo; Eleanor Beardsley/NPR)

