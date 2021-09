Articles

A talented and treasured member of both the Cajun and country music realm passed away too soon on Saturday, September 18th. Courtney Granger was the highly-revered and Grammy-nominated fiddle player, accordion player, and singer for Southwest Louisiana's Pine Leaf Boys.

