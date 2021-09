Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 17:26 Hits: 15

Watching Zach Bryan perform was like watching a local coffee house show with 5,000 people losing their everloving minds. When singing some of his biggest like "Godspeed" and "Condemned," the crowd was singing along to every single word, and I mean Every. Single. Word.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/zach-bryan-enjoys-homecoming-reception-at-born-raised-fest/