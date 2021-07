Articles

Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021

25-year-old rapper Shelem sees his latest project as an artistic watershed for him: The production is slick, it has a solid hook and the lyrics show a writer who's continuing to advance in his art.

(Image credit: Lilly Dyer/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/21/1018036092/no-scene-just-a-dream-shelem-seeks-hip-hop-glory-on-his-own