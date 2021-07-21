Georgia Thunderbolts Follow Breakthrough Year With Debut Album

Articles

Ushering in a new generation of classic southern rock steeped in soul and the blues, The Georgia Thunderbolts are set to release their debut full-length album, Can We Get A Witness, out October 15th via Mascot Records. A vinyl edition of the album, with bonus track “Better Run From The Beast,” will be out November 26th.

“We’re going for that timeless and classic sound with a modern twist and newer attitude,” exclaims TJ Lyle, the lead vocalist for the group that also features Riley Couzzourt [guitar], Logan Tolbert [guitar], Zach Everett [bass, harmony vocals, keys], and Bristol Perry [drums]. “We all grew up on rock music,” Riley adds. “If I could think of three words to describe us, they would be ‘Hardworking, Determined, and Humble’.” Bristol grins, “If I could think of three words, they would be ‘Rock And Roll’.”

Whether it be on the banks of the Mississippi River or deep in the heart of the English countryside, rock ‘n’ roll lives, breathes, and burns on the outskirts. Hailing from Rome, GA at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, The Georgia Thunderbolts’ debut album features their scorching signature style steeped in soulful southern swagger, blistering blues, and raw rock. With a wide swath of inspirations, ranging from southern gospel and Hank Williams to Merle Haggard, Neil Young, Little Feat, Ozzy Osbourne, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band cut their teeth performing with everyone from The Allman Betts Band, and Blackberry Smoke to Kentucky Headhunters & Black Stone Cherry. Shortly after, they hit the iconic Barrick Recording Studio in Glasgow, KY to record with producer Richard Young.

The resulting album comprises thirteen undeniable anthems steeped in anthemic riffs, wild harmonica, and pulse-pounding drums. From the bluesy blend of “So You Wanna Change The World,” to “the first song we ever wrote,” the dynamic “Looking For An Old Friend,” The Georgia Thunderbolts rustle up a new era of rock ‘n’ roll, informed by their history in Rome, a town with a deep agricultural history. So when they sing, “Spirit of A Workin’ Man,” you better believe they mean it. “It’s got a deep lesson to it. You can’t knock down the little man,” TJ says. The album title, “Can We Get A Witness,” represents “overcoming the obstacles in life,” TJ adds. “Everybody has their ups and downs, but it’s how you persevere and prosper through adversity that shows your true colors. The song ‘Can I Get A Witness’ is a statement that goes out to anyone who has the desire and faith in themselves and others to be successful.”

There’s a message to what we’re doing,” Bristol says “It’s okay to be yourself. If you’re going through hard times, the music will always be there. We’d love to remind everyone of that.” “Rock and roll is something that comes naturally for us,” Riley, Zach and Logan conclude. “We love it and are in it for the long haul. We feel like we can bring it back.”

