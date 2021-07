Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 17:19 Hits: 3

Singer shares Finneas-starring video for first single "Say What You Will," plots U.S. fall tour

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/james-blake-new-album-friends-that-break-your-heart-new-song-say-what-you-will-tour-dates-1200768/