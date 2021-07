Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021

In what's always a promising sign for an artist and often results in extra revenue streams, there has been some big signings recently to publishing deals in the independent country and roots world, with Billy Strings, Wade Bowen, and Morgan Wade all inking new contracts.

