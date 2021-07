Articles

Evening Records out of Sydney town are slowly but surely building a wonderful roster of artists and releases, the latest of which looks to be Iain T. McKelvey and the Midnight Tangos. ‘Raise Your Wine’ has a wonderfully warm and rolling feel to it. Circling around the piano (Carl Manwarring of River Dreams), the guitar …

