Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 12:22 Hits: 1

Man I love this track. It’s all in the rhythm, the way it leans back, pauses, drops the gears and takes off again down the highway with the sun in the rear view mirror. Simple melodies and structure executed perfectly with that snaking groove and cosmic, laidback vocal. Superb! This is The Deltaz second single …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/07/20/new-music-the-deltaz-i-went-away-too-much/