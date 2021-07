Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 17:04 Hits: 4

Join us in an online listening party for Christone "Kingfish" Ingram's new album. With Gwen Thompkins in the host chair, we'll feature a live conversation with the blues guitarist.

(Image credit: Laura Carbone/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2021/07/19/1017867350/npr-music-listening-party-christone-kingfish-ingram-662