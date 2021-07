Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 15:06 Hits: 3

To mark the opening of the “H.C. Andersen Hus” in the Danish city of Odense, we wanted to know the title of your favorite fairy tale. To see if you have won our DW design travel rucksack, check here.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/results-for-the-euromaxx-viewers-favorite-fairy-tale/a-58292686?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf