Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:37 Hits: 3

It's downright thrilling to watch this band go big by making bombastic music that isn't afraid to be unabashedly Foxing.

(Image credit: Grand Paradise / Hopeless Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/15/1016519259/foxing-draw-down-the-moon