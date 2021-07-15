Watch: Black Pumas Release Rousing Rendition of ‘Sugar Man’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

Black Pumas have released a new live video of their compelling cover of Rodriguez’s iconic 1970 single, “Sugar Man,” which the band originally released the cover as Spotify Single earlier this year.

Guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada says:

“Sugar Man” is one of those songs we’ve both been attracted to for years, from Rodriguez’s songwriting and performance to the production of Dennis Coffey, it’s inspired us in more ways than one and is one of those true timeless pieces of music. It was a total blast to dissect it and reinterpret in our voice.

Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada have turned their chance meeting into a GRAMMY-nominated act. And this summer, Black Pumas will return to the stage with an extensive 2021-2022 tour across the U.S., the UK, and Europe.

The tour includes four nights at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, multiple shows in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and Denver, and festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, BottleRock Napa Valley, Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, Atlanta’s Music Midtown and more.

All tour dates are below and tickets are available HERE.

Black Pumas Tour Dates:

US 2021 / 2022

Jul 29 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

Aug 5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant (SOLD OUT)

Aug 6 Columbia, MO 9th Street Summerfest

Aug 7 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 8 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Outdoors ^

Aug 11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^

Aug 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)

Aug 13 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater ^

Aug 15 Aspen, CO Belly Up (SOLD OUT)

Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot ^

Aug 19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater ^

Aug 20 Portland, OR Roseland Theater ^ (SOLD OUT)

Aug 21 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre ^ (SOLD OUT)

Aug 22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre ^

Aug 28 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival

Aug 29 Columbus, OH WonderBus Music and Arts Festival

Sep 2-18 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Sep 3-5 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley

Sep 4 Napa, CA JaM Cellars Ballroom – BottleRock After Show (SOLD OUT)

Sep 11 Minneapolis, MN Basilica Block Party

Sep 13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel #

Sep 14 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 16 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 18-19 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown

Sep 23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Sep 24 Dana Point, CA Ohana Fest

Sep 25 Dallas, TX State Fair of Texas

Sept 25-26 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Oct 1-3 Memphis, TN MEMPHO Music Festival

Oct 1-3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct 8-10 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct 12 Harrisburg, PA XL Live

Oct 13 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Oct 15 Madison, WI The Sylvee ^ (SOLD OUT)

Oct 16 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

Oct 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall + (SOLD OUT)

Oct 18 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)

Oct 19 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)

Dec 15 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Dec 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic (SOLD OUT)

Dec 18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

Jan 5 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

Jan 15 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage (SOLD OUT)

+ w/ The Seratones

^ w/ Neal Francis

# w/ Pachyman

INTL 2021 / 2022

25 Jul Byron Bay, NSW SplendourXR

1 Nov Glasgow, Sco Garage (SOLD OUT)

2 Nov Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

4 Nov Rekjavik, IS Airwaves / Art Museum

5 Nov Manchester, UK Albert Hall

6 Nov London, UK Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

7 Nov London, UK Roundhouse

9 Nov Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

10 Nov Bristol, UK O2 Academy

12 Nov Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

13 Nov Cologne, DE Live Music Hall

14 Nov Brussels, BE AB Main Hall (SOLD OUT)

16 Nov Lille, FR Aéronef

17 Nov Nantes, FR Stéréolux (SOLD OUT)

18 Nov Paris, FR Olympia

19 Nov Amsterdam, NL AFAS

20 Nov Madrid, ES La Riviera

2 Mar Cancún, MX My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

18 Jun Oslo, NO Rockefeller

19 Jun Stockholm, SE Berns

21 Jun Hamburg, DE Fabrik

22 Jun Dortmund, DE FZW

7-9 Jul Trenčín, SK Pohoda Festival

8 Jul Madrid, ES Mad Cool Festival

The post Watch: Black Pumas Release Rousing Rendition of ‘Sugar Man’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/watch-black-pumas-release-rousing-rendition-of-sugar-man/