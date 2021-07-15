Watch: Black Pumas Release Rousing Rendition of ‘Sugar Man’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3
Black Pumas have released a new live video of their compelling cover of Rodriguez’s iconic 1970 single, “Sugar Man,” which the band originally released the cover as Spotify Single earlier this year.
Guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada says:
“Sugar Man” is one of those songs we’ve both been attracted to for years, from Rodriguez’s songwriting and performance to the production of Dennis Coffey, it’s inspired us in more ways than one and is one of those true timeless pieces of music. It was a total blast to dissect it and reinterpret in our voice.
Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada have turned their chance meeting into a GRAMMY-nominated act. And this summer, Black Pumas will return to the stage with an extensive 2021-2022 tour across the U.S., the UK, and Europe.
The tour includes four nights at NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, multiple shows in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and Denver, and festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, BottleRock Napa Valley, Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, Atlanta’s Music Midtown and more.
All tour dates are below and tickets are available HERE.
Black Pumas Tour Dates:
US 2021 / 2022
Jul 29 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza
Aug 5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant (SOLD OUT)
Aug 6 Columbia, MO 9th Street Summerfest
Aug 7 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival
Aug 8 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Outdoors ^
Aug 11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^
Aug 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)
Aug 13 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater ^
Aug 15 Aspen, CO Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot ^
Aug 19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater ^
Aug 20 Portland, OR Roseland Theater ^ (SOLD OUT)
Aug 21 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre ^ (SOLD OUT)
Aug 22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre ^
Aug 28 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival
Aug 29 Columbus, OH WonderBus Music and Arts Festival
Sep 2-18 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Sep 3-5 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley
Sep 4 Napa, CA JaM Cellars Ballroom – BottleRock After Show (SOLD OUT)
Sep 11 Minneapolis, MN Basilica Block Party
Sep 13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel #
Sep 14 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)
Sep 15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)
Sep 16 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)
Sep 18-19 Atlanta, GA Music Midtown
Sep 23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
Sep 24 Dana Point, CA Ohana Fest
Sep 25 Dallas, TX State Fair of Texas
Sept 25-26 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Oct 1-3 Memphis, TN MEMPHO Music Festival
Oct 1-3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct 8-10 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music Festival
Oct 12 Harrisburg, PA XL Live
Oct 13 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre (SOLD OUT)
Oct 15 Madison, WI The Sylvee ^ (SOLD OUT)
Oct 16 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^
Oct 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall + (SOLD OUT)
Oct 18 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)
Oct 19 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)
Dec 15 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Dec 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic (SOLD OUT)
Dec 18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
Jan 5 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theatre + (SOLD OUT)
Jan 15 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage (SOLD OUT)
+ w/ The Seratones
^ w/ Neal Francis
# w/ Pachyman
INTL 2021 / 2022
25 Jul Byron Bay, NSW SplendourXR
1 Nov Glasgow, Sco Garage (SOLD OUT)
2 Nov Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre
4 Nov Rekjavik, IS Airwaves / Art Museum
5 Nov Manchester, UK Albert Hall
6 Nov London, UK Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)
7 Nov London, UK Roundhouse
9 Nov Birmingham, UK O2 Institute
10 Nov Bristol, UK O2 Academy
12 Nov Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall
13 Nov Cologne, DE Live Music Hall
14 Nov Brussels, BE AB Main Hall (SOLD OUT)
16 Nov Lille, FR Aéronef
17 Nov Nantes, FR Stéréolux (SOLD OUT)
18 Nov Paris, FR Olympia
19 Nov Amsterdam, NL AFAS
20 Nov Madrid, ES La Riviera
2 Mar Cancún, MX My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
18 Jun Oslo, NO Rockefeller
19 Jun Stockholm, SE Berns
21 Jun Hamburg, DE Fabrik
22 Jun Dortmund, DE FZW
7-9 Jul Trenčín, SK Pohoda Festival
8 Jul Madrid, ES Mad Cool Festival
The post Watch: Black Pumas Release Rousing Rendition of ‘Sugar Man’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/watch-black-pumas-release-rousing-rendition-of-sugar-man/