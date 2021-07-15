Ruthie Foster is Live Again

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4
The small rural town of Gause, Texas had no chance of keeping the vocal powerhouse known as Ruthie Foster to itself. Her vocal talent was initially elevated in worship services at her community church. Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre. That uniqueness echoes a common theme in Ruthie’s life and career — marching to the beat of her own drum. Rolling Stone called her “pure magic to watch and hear.”
Ruthie will perform songs from her vast catalog including a few new tunes such as “Feels Like Freedom.”
Enthuses Ruthie, “We’re back! Out of the house and in the groove again! I’ve had some precious time with my family and even got in some songwriting and recording during the pandemic. I’m excited to be coming to a town hopefully near you!”
Her latest album for Blue Corn Music titled Live at the Paramount won the artist some of her most favorable accolades, including a 2021 Grammy nomination (her fourth to date) in the Best Contemporary Blues category. She also holds numerous Blues Music Awards, including an award this year in the Instrumentalist—Vocalist category.
2021 TOUR DATES
Sat., July 17 MILWAUKEE, WI Shank Hall
Sun., July 18 EGG HARBOR, WI Peg Egan PAC
Wed., July 28 AMAGANSETT, NY The Stephen Talkhouse
Thurs., July 29 NEW YORK, NY City Winery
Fri., July 30 BOSTON, MA City Winery
Sat., July 31 PHILADELPHIA, PA City Winery
Sun., Aug. 1 BETHLEHEM, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
Fri., Aug. 6 NORTH TRURO, MA Payomet Performing Arts Center
Sat., Aug. 7 BROWNFIELD, ME Stone Mountain Arts Center
Sat., Aug. 14 WINTER PARK, CO Blues From The Top
Tues., Sept. 14 FREDERICTON, NB, CANADA Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
Sun., Sept. 18. PHOENIX, AZ Musical Instrument Museum
Sun., Sept. 19 TUCSON, AZ Hotel Congress
Wed., Sept. 29 EUGENE, OR The Shedd Institute
Thurs., Sept. 30 PORTLAND, OR Alberta Rose Theatre
Fri.-Sun., Oct 1-3 SISTERS, OR Sisters Folk Festival
Sat., Nov. 6 Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise
Thurs., Nov. 18 LUFKIN, TX Pines Theater
Fri., March 18, 2022 Cayamo 14th Edition Cruise
For a compendium of Foster’s finest work, check her “This is Ruthie Foster” playlist on Spotify.
