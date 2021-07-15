Ruthie Foster is Live Again

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021

The small rural town of Gause, Texas had no chance of keeping the vocal powerhouse known as Ruthie Foster to itself. Her vocal talent was initially elevated in worship services at her community church. Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre. That uniqueness echoes a common theme in Ruthie’s life and career — marching to the beat of her own drum. Rolling Stone called her “pure magic to watch and hear.”

Ruthie will perform songs from her vast catalog including a few new tunes such as “Feels Like Freedom.”

Enthuses Ruthie, “We’re back! Out of the house and in the groove again! I’ve had some precious time with my family and even got in some songwriting and recording during the pandemic. I’m excited to be coming to a town hopefully near you!”

Her latest album for Blue Corn Music titled Live at the Paramount won the artist some of her most favorable accolades, including a 2021 Grammy nomination (her fourth to date) in the Best Contemporary Blues category. She also holds numerous Blues Music Awards, including an award this year in the Instrumentalist—Vocalist category.

2021 TOUR DATES

Sat., July 17 MILWAUKEE, WI Shank Hall

Sun., July 18 EGG HARBOR, WI Peg Egan PAC

Wed., July 28 AMAGANSETT, NY The Stephen Talkhouse

Thurs., July 29 NEW YORK, NY City Winery

Fri., July 30 BOSTON, MA City Winery

Sat., July 31 PHILADELPHIA, PA City Winery

Sun., Aug. 1 BETHLEHEM, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

Fri., Aug. 6 NORTH TRURO, MA Payomet Performing Arts Center

Sat., Aug. 7 BROWNFIELD, ME Stone Mountain Arts Center

Sat., Aug. 14 WINTER PARK, CO Blues From The Top

Tues., Sept. 14 FREDERICTON, NB, CANADA Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

Sun., Sept. 18. PHOENIX, AZ Musical Instrument Museum

Sun., Sept. 19 TUCSON, AZ Hotel Congress

Wed., Sept. 29 EUGENE, OR The Shedd Institute

Thurs., Sept. 30 PORTLAND, OR Alberta Rose Theatre

Fri.-Sun., Oct 1-3 SISTERS, OR Sisters Folk Festival

Sat., Nov. 6 Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

Thurs., Nov. 18 LUFKIN, TX Pines Theater

Fri., March 18, 2022 Cayamo 14th Edition Cruise

For a compendium of Foster’s finest work, check her “This is Ruthie Foster” playlist on Spotify.

