Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 21:30 Hits: 3

"Fat Chance" reveals a surprise partway through, emerging as an anthem about overcoming long odds, doing "a complete 180" and climbing out of the ruins, stronger than ever.

(Image credit: Big Scary Monsters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/15/1016587641/we-were-promised-jetpacks-fat-chance