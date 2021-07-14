Lisa Mills Premieres Official Video For Soul Classic ‘Everybody Loves A Winner’

Articles

Melody Place Music announces a July 30 release date for the new digital-only album, The Triangle (Expanded Edition), from the label’s first signing, soul/blues singerLisa Mills, produced by the acclaimed Fred Mollin. The new tracks featured on The Triangle(Expanded Edition) are Lisa Mills’ takes on soul classics from King Floyd, “Groove Me,” recorded at Malaco Studios in Jackson, Miss.; and William Bell’s “Everybody Loves a Winner,” recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis. The new digital-only version of the album will be released through The Orchard.

“I love ‘Everybody Love a Winner,’ Lisa Mills exclaims. “It’s one of my absolute favorites and I always wanted it to be on the album. Thanks to Melody Place’s new distribution deal for The Triangle (Expanded Edition), my dream has come true. And, oh what a treat to return to Royal Studios in Memphis and sing on Al Green’s microphone to finish the vocal track. Although I am often referred to as a Blues Artist, in my heart I feel I am a Blue-Eyed Soul Singer/Torch Singer with a great love and respect for Black Gospel music. How amazing to see all these elements come together in a classic tune like this.”

Timeless, classic, speaking to the most fundamental of human conditions, ‘Everybody Loves a Winner’ is a song that allows me to completely immerse myself when I am singing it. I’ve always loved it and I am thrilled to have this track included on the new extended version of ‘The Triangle.’ The video is pieced together from the original sessions we did two years ago, with my vocalizing recently done in Memphis edited into the footage, along with shots of our background vocalists. The video shows what the road trip/album was like.

Recording credits for “Everybody Loves a Winner” are: Lisa Mills – lead vocals; Steve Potts –drums; Leroy Hodges – bass; Lester Snell – keyboards; Rev. Charles Hodges – Hammond B3 organ; Fred Mollin – electric guitar; Michael Toles – lead electric guitar; Jim Hoke and Steve Patrick – horns; and Maureen Murphy/Kendra Chantelle Kimbro – background vocals.

Tracks 1-4 & 18 recorded at Fame Studios, Sheffield, Alabama; tracks 5-9 & 16 recorded at Royal Studios, Memphis, Tennessee; tracks 10-13 & 15 recorded at Malaco Studios in Jackson, Mississippi; tracks 14 & 17 recorded at Sun Studios, Memphis, Tennessee.

