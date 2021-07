Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 14:52 Hits: 12

It only makes sense that native Texan and songwriter Jamie Lin Wilson, and California native turned honky tonk queen Jaime Wyatt would find a level of camaraderie. They both are great songwriters, and they're both kicking ass as women in what is often a man's world.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/jamie-lin-wilson-and-jaime-wyatt-forge-friendship-collaboration/