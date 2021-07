Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 09:15 Hits: 13

On Wednesday, the parties involved in the pop icon's conservatorship head back to court for the first time since Britney Spears spoke to the judge last month. Here's who the main players are.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/14/1015674045/britney-spears-conservatorship-is-back-in-court-whos-who-and-what-they-want