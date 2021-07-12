Split Single’s July 10th CD Release Concert: An Enthusiastic Success

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 19:36 Hits: 12

Fans and friends braved this rainy night for an energetic, 21-song set celebrating the release of Split Single’s new Amplificade album — eleven songs written and produced by frontman Jason Narducy, featuring R.E.M.’’s Mike Mills. For Saturday’s show, Mike played live as an added treat for the audience.

Split Single is Narducy’s creative vision and parallel outlet when not playing bass in Bob Mould‘s band, or gun-for-hire gigs. A musical insider with an impressive list of artists with whom he’s performed, it is not a surprise that Mills was a willing contributor. As shown in his laidback smile throughout the night.

Split Single opened up with three new songs: “Blood Break Ground,” “StoneHeart World” and “95 Percent” then with an older familiar song “Glori” from Metal Frames. The show continued on debuting new cuts: “Satellite,” “Mangled Tusk,” “Belly of Lead,” “Worry,” “(Nothing You Can Do) To End This Love” and “Bitten by the Sound” peppered in between with familiar ones from their catalog.

Mid-set, Jason played solo guitar for “Detroit Has A Skyline.” Then “You Belong” accompanied by Nora O’Connor Kean on vocals. The music has edge and energy while hinting at power pop with strong melodies and phrasing. Playing R.E.M.’s “Superman” for one of the encores was a playful nod to Mill’s collaboration. The crowd loved it.

But by no means did Mill’s stardom overshadow the show. Narducy owned the stage as well as speaking to hearts of fans. Conversational between songs, fans related to his personal anecdotes, backstories and wit. But once into the songs, he commanded his guitar with the fervor of riding an untamed beast: whipping, swiping cords, arms extended, legs kicking. A real master he is, from power chords to nuanced moments.

Along with Gerald Dowd (drums), Dan Leu (guitar), and Nora O’Connor Kean (vocals), they played a tight set. Nevermind the year-and-a-half hiatus from live shows, nothing was less than primetime. An exhilarating performance. A year plus of pent-up energy, perhaps — a testimony by fans who lingered on after the show in the misty rain.

What would have been held in an area club during normal times, this was anything but a normal concert location. Still in the twilight of social distancing, the booking team at Evanston Space expanded on their existing efforts producing concerts outdoors under the moniker of Out-of-Space. Thus the innovative approach finding this stage at Skokie’s Sketchbook Brewing Company in a two bay loading dock in the back.

With lighting, sound, and a full stage erected under an eave, this made for a transformative concert venue. Rain or shine, the show went on. Fans outside of the protective shelter of the dock watched under their personal umbrellas. This night is an example of what all concerts should evoke in a crowd: a mix of exhilaration, inspiration, and a devil-be-damned love for live music.

Split Single Tour Dates:

7/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ lawn show

7/23 – Richmond, VA @ lawn show

7/24 – Baltimore, MD @ lawn show

7/25 – Washington, DC @ lawn show

7/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ lawn show

10/15 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *

10/16 – Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House *

10/17 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

10/19 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage *

10/20 – Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House *

10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall OTR *

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

10/24 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre *

* with Bob Mould

^ full-band show featuring Mike Mills

*All images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

