Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 14

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/12/1013725691/bleachers-tiny-desk-home-concert