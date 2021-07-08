Molly Tuttle Nathaniel Rateliff Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty’s ‘Stop Dragging My Heart Around’ w/ New Video

Articles

Molly Tuttle and Nathaniel Rateliff are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty classic, “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” with a new official music video of their recently released duet streaming now on YouTube. Tuttle and Rateliff’s version comes from …but i’d rather be with you, too, the addendum EP to Tuttle’s acclaimed 2020 covers LP, …but i’d rather be with you, both produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird) and out now via Compass Records.

“Nathaniel has been someone whose music helped get me through the struggles of this past year and it was such an honor to sing with him on this song that I love,” says Tuttle. “I have always wanted to work up this classic Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty duet with someone and it was a thrill to do it with one of my favorite singers. We recorded our parts remotely but I hope we get to do it in person someday!”

The EP released this past spring showcases a remarkable trio of creative covers performed with some of Tuttle’s friends and favorite fellow artists, including renditions of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” performed with Madison Cunningham, Phantogram’s “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore” performed with Iron & Wine, and the aforementioned Nicks/Petty hit “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” performed with Nathaniel Rateliff.

MOLLY TUTTLE ON TOUR 2021

07.07.21 – Asheville, NC // Hazel Robinson Theatre

07.08.21 – Winston-Salem, NC // The Ramkat & Gas Hill

07.09.21 – Raleigh, NC // AJ Fletcher Opera Theatre

07.25.21 – Floyd, VA // Floydfest

08.22.21 – Chicago, IL // Old Town School of Folk

08.26.21 – Ann Arbor, MI // The ARK

09.25.21 – Boulder, CO // Bluebird Music Festival

