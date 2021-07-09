Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 12:42 Hits: 10

Kingston, Jamaican-born Sanya N’Kanta has cultivated a career that’s allowed him the freedom to explore a bevy of genres, sometimes within one song. His previous album, The Counterfeit Revival (2020), was a swirl of sounds like only Sanya can stir up — grappling with challenging but timely issues of race, immigration, and the black experience. It was a potent, political-themed purging that cleared room for the personal explorations that characterize his rock-infused 2021 EP, These Are The Days.

Credit: Breonna Collier

Today Sanya is prolific and inspired as music continues to pour out of him. On his new set of songs, he navigates life’s ebbs and flows, and the power of embracing optimism despite it all.

“Easy Baby” is the first of a series of new songs and videos from his upcoming new album, Love Is Free, due out later this year. It’s an inspirational number about stopping to smell the roses and listen to the music.

Of “Easy Baby” track, Sanya tells ABS:

“Easy Baby” is my anthem right now. After everything, we’ve all endured over the last couple of years. I’ve gotten to a point in life where I can no longer let the world, toxic people I come into contact with, or the negative cards that I’ve been dealt dictate my happiness. I’m in a new state of mind, and it’s “Easy Baby.” “I recorded the live video at the incredible Grindhaus Studios in Charlotte, NC, with Engineer Jason Jet and Jess Dailey on videography. The live band included Marcus Jones on Bass, Tony Witherspoon on Drums, and GRAMMY-nominated Guitarist Nero Tindal.”

Connect with Sanya N’Kanta:

Official |Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

The post Exclusive Video Premiere: Indie-Roots Artist Sanya N’Kanta’s ‘Easy Baby’ From Upcoming ‘Love Is Free’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/exclusive-video-premiere-indie-roots-artist-sanya-nkantas-easy-baby-from-upcoming-love-is-free/