Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 16:55 Hits: 17

Composed of four songs that connect and flow into each other, Butter Miracle Suite One poses new territory for Counting Crows songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz.

(Image credit: Mark Seliger/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2021/07/09/1014599872/on-butter-miracle-suite-one-counting-crows-find-inspiration-in-a-new-format