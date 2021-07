Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 18:57 Hits: 14

The musicians of the versatile, Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet have transformed themselves into an electronica-dance-ambient string quartet for their new album, Real Life.

(Image credit: David Goddard/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/08/1014271620/attacca-quartet-real-life