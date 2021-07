Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 15:15 Hits: 1

"Patterns" is a patently traditional country record that immediately impresses with the first few songs that rear back and try to knock the wind out of you with an emotional wallop, and then shows off its depth of knowledge and acumen with a quality run through some country classics.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-storey-boys-patterns/