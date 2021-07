Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 19:11 Hits: 4

"In Da Getto" is relentless and bound to keep energy up through a long night on the dance floor.

(Image credit: Universal Music Latino/SueƱos Globales)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/06/1013447594/j-balvin-skrillex-in-da-getto