Southern Avenue: Be The Love You Want

Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021

Memphis-based, Grammy-nominated Southern Avenue are releasing a new album, Be The Love You Want, on August 27th.

Produced by Multi-Grammy winner Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, Deer Tick, Susan Tedeschi, Jackie Greene), Southern Avenue really found the groove on this one. There’s a little gospel, blues, rock, jam — all combined to make a great album.

The powerful voice of lead singer Tierinii Jackson on the title track is just the beginning. If you don’t fall in love with her chops, I cant help you. “Control,” the next tune on the album has quicker beat and a tease of modern pop.

But the third song, “Don’t Hesitate (Call Me),” really gets the blues mojo working. “Fences” has that secret blend of blues and gospel; fused with Jackson’s voice it’s just stunning.

Southern Avenue was formed in 2015 when sisters Tierinii and Tikyrav Jackson (drummer) met up with guitarist Ori Naftaly, Jeremy Powell on keys, and Daniel McKee on bass, (Evan Sarver has replaced McKee on bass). The sound these guys have put together is incredible and worth listening to.

On this album that has a little bit for everyone, “Move Into The Light” is another upbeat jam will have you tapping your feet. I have never seen this band live, and I bet they put on one hell of a show — not to be missed the next chance I get to see them.

The slower songs like “Love You Nice and Slow” and “Too Good To Be True” will still keep you moving, with a healthy bit of jazz to boot.

Southern Avenue tour nonstop, over 150 shows a year, worldwide. Here are some upcoming tour dates:

July 17 – Renaissance at Colony Park – Ridgeland, MS

July 21 – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – ParkRochester, MN

July 22- Music at the Meridian – Yankton, SD

July 23 – Levitt at the Falls – Sioux Falls, SD

