Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 06:35 Hits: 7

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. His portraits were also famous. His artistic trademark: expressing sympathy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/david-seymour-magnum-founder-and-human-rights-photographer/a-58171668?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf