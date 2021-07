Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 07:55 Hits: 8

He punched and shot his way to film history as one of the best paid actors of his time: Sylvester Stallone turns 75 on July 6.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rambo-and-rocky-sylvester-stallone-s-path-to-immortality/a-19379176?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf