Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 20:28 Hits: 1

Bessemer Trust asked to be removed from its planned role as co-conservator of the pop icon's estate on Thursday. The judge will hear the company's petition on July 14.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/01/1012290964/judge-bessemer-allowed-withdraw-from-britney-spears-conservatorship