Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 17:08 Hits: 9

Alan Jackson's “Where I Come From" benefit concert for his hometown of Newnan, Georgia held on Saturday, June 26th at the Coweta County Fairgrounds raised an estimated $2 million for disaster relief efforts in the region. On March 26th, 2021, an EF4 tornado ripped through Newnan.

