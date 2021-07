Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 11:52 Hits: 10

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Min Xiao-Fen, virtuoso on the Chinese stringed instrument pipa, and guitarist Rez Abbasi about their collaboration on White Lotus, a new album.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/03/1012832047/the-traditional-chinese-pipa-meets-guitar-in-min-xiao-fens-white-lotus