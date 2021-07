Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 14:40 Hits: 6

Welcome to Countryland is a worthy introduction and a resounding pronouncement for an important band coming into their own. It's a step up, a stepping out, and an effort worthy of the buzz and adulation Flatland has been garnering for five years now. Well-written and executed, heartfelt...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-flatland-cavalrys-welcome-to-countryland/