Glenn Alexander Shadowland Share Video ‘Get A Life’ Feat. Southside Johnny

The new video for “Get a Life” is getting lots of play on blues formats around the globe!  It’s from Glenn Alexander & Shadowland with The New York Horn (Chris Anderson, John Isley & Neal Pawley), Tom Seguso (drums). 

Featuring members of the Jukes, the one and only Southside Johnny himself blows a mean blues harp. Glenn wanted to make a fun video, so he had his good friend, world-renowned multi-reed man Bob Magnuson shoot and produce it. He then twisted Fran’s arm and off they went!

If you’re in the area, you can catch Blue AmericanaGlenn Alexander and daughter Oria Aspen — on Saturday, July 3 at 6pm EST at Pickett’s Village Bar! in Maplewood, NJ!

 

