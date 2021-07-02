Glenn Alexander Shadowland Share Video ‘Get A Life’ Feat. Southside Johnny

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 17:56 Hits: 10

The new video for “Get a Life” is getting lots of play on blues formats around the globe! It’s from Glenn Alexander & Shadowland with The New York Horn (Chris Anderson, John Isley & Neal Pawley), Tom Seguso (drums).

Featuring members of the Jukes, the one and only Southside Johnny himself blows a mean blues harp. Glenn wanted to make a fun video, so he had his good friend, world-renowned multi-reed man Bob Magnuson shoot and produce it. He then twisted Fran’s arm and off they went!

If you’re in the area, you can catch Blue Americana – Glenn Alexander and daughter Oria Aspen — on Saturday, July 3 at 6pm EST at Pickett’s Village Bar! in Maplewood, NJ!

