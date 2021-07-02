Tedeschi Trucks Band ft. Trey Anastasio Release Live Video ‘Tell The Truth’

Articles

Tedeschi Trucks Band share “Tell The Truth,” their latest live performance from Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’) — a historic, one-off live recording of the seminal Derek & The Dominos album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, performed in its entirety with special guest Trey Anastasio.

With gut-punch vocals from Susan Tedeschi and break-neck backing from the 14-piece band (including guitarist and frequent collaborator Doyle Bramhall II), this recording features dueling guitar solos from Derek Trucks and Phish’s Trey Anastasio that weave masterfully in and out of one another while building to a breathtaking crescendo, ultimately fusing into a single, fiery riff.

Watch the captivating multi-camera shoot of “Tell The Truth.”

Earlier this month, Tedeschi Trucks Band announced the return of their annual Beacon Theatre Residency in NYC, featuring seven full-capacity shows on select dates between September 30 and October 9, and adding to the 39 sold out shows the band have played at the Theatre since their first in 2011. Also in June, Tedeschi Trucks Band returned to the road for a series of limited capacity shows as a part of their Fireside LIVE tour.

Inspired by the creative chemistry of The Fireside Sessions, the band’s intimate virtual pandemic performance series, this long-awaited tour has allowed 4-8 members of the ensemble to return to the stage to the delight of the band and fans alike. Venues include a mix of small or reduced-capacity outdoor amphitheaters, drive-ins, and pod set-ups, all of which are COVID-19 compliant and take precautions to ensure the safety of fans, staff, band and crew. Full dates are below.

Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’)TRACKLIST:

I Looked Away Bell Bottom Blues Keep On Growing Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out I Am Yours Anyday Key To The Highway Tell The Truth Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad? Have You Ever Loved A Woman? Little Wing It’s Too Late Layla Thorn Tree In The Garden (studio)

UPCOMING FIRESIDE LIVE TOUR DATES:

July 1-3 — Frederick, MD @ Showtime at the Drive-In

July 6-7 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

July 9-11 — Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park

July 13-14 — Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse Outdoor Stage

July 16-17 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 18 — Elmer, NJ @ Appel Farm Arts & Music Center

July 20-21 — Eatontown, NJ @ Concerts on the Green

July 23 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

July 24-25 — Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend Festival

July 30-31 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 1 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

August 3 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

August 14 — Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Summer Series

August 16 — Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

August 17 — Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage

August 18 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center * TICKETS TBA

August 21-22 — Lawrenceville, GA @ Coolray Field

August 27-29 — Arrington, VA @ LOCKN’ Farm

September 17 — Wilkesboro, NC @ Merlefest

BEACON THEATRE RESIDENCY DATES:

September 30* — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series

October 1 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series

October 2 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series

October 5^ — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series

October 6~ — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series

October 8 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series

October 9 — New York, NY — Beacon Theatre Lexus Concert Series

* = with Nels Cline: Consentrik Quartet

^ = Anders Osborne

~ = Jorma Kaukonen

