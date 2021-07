Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 20:37 Hits: 8

With moments of beauty and a few songs that make you want to scream primally, the collaboration never rises to either artist's full potential

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-album-reviews/bobby-gillespie-jehnny-beth-utopian-ashes-review-1190475/