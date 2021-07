Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 14:48 Hits: 1

Boy, we thought we'd rounded the corner on terrible Trace Adkins songs just like we'd squashed the pandemic with vaccines, only to have this vomitous monstrosity foisted upon us like a new, virulent COVID strain especially adept at circumventing immunization.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/trace-adkins-luke-bryan-pitbull-the-collab-nobody-asked-for/